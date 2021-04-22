UC, CSU systems plan to require vaccines for all students, employees returning to campus in fall

Coronavirus

(KION) The University of California and California State University systems announced that they want to require students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus in the fall.

According to the CSU Chancellor's Office, both systems plan to require a vaccine once one or more of them receive full approval by the FDA and an adequate supply is available.

“Together, the CSU and UC enroll and employ more than one million students and employees across 33 major university campuses, so this is the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country," said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Consistent with previous CSU announcements related to the university's response to the pandemic, we are sharing this information now to give students, their families and our employees ample time to make plans to be vaccinated prior to the start of the fall term."

“Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end," said UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D.

CSU said it would allow students and employees to seek exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The Chancellor's Office said the policy and more details are still being developed and will be available once consultations are finished.