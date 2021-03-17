As schools prepare to reopen, a look back on the pandemic’s impact on education

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The COVID-19 pandemic brought upon closures to many sectors, including schools at all levels of education.

School officials say an achievement gap for students has always been present, but a new study says this may have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

McKinsey & Company's study found black, hispanic and low-income students could see their educational growth pushed back between 9 months and a year due to the shutdown.

The study found the estimates would exacerbate the achievement gaps for students by 15 to 20 percent.

This as parents and students are expressing less of a desire to return back to school in the Salinas Union High School District.

A survey there once saw 60% of parents/students wanting to return back in October. A more recent survey now draws that line right down the middle at 50%

