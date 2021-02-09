CVS changes start date of vaccine availability

Coronavirus

(KION) CVS Health announced that it is pushing back the day it was scheduled to begin administering vaccines by a day.

The pharmacy chain was originally set to begin offering them to eligible customers in 11 states, including more than 100 locations in California, on Thursday, but it will now begin Friday.

The company said some of the locations where vaccines will be offered are in Monterey, Carmel and Salinas.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only on the company's website or by calling 800-746-7287. The scheduling system will open Thursday.

Currently, Monterey County is vaccinating people in Phase 1a, which includes health care workers and people living in skilled nursing facilities, and people aged 75 and older.