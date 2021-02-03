Homeless Point-in-Time Count canceled in Monterey and San Benito Counties

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Coalition of Homeless Services Providers announced that this year's Point-in-Time Count of people experiencing homelessness in Monterey and San Benito Counties is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition said the biennial count usually requires more than 200 volunteers. They would need to have close interaction with the people being surveyed, so due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, they decided to cancel.

“The Point-In-Time Count of our homeless residents in Monterey and San Benito Counties is a critically important process. But this pandemic is at its worst point and we appreciate the flexibility to delay our count until next year for the safety of our staff, volunteers and the community experiencing homelessness. We look forward to completing this critical work when it can be done more safely,” said Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who CoChairs the Lead Me Home Leadership Council.

The count helps to measure the prevalence of homelessness and gather information about the needs of those experiencing homelessness.