Moreno: Case of new variant also first local recorded case of reinfection

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Public Health announced that a 452R variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been found in several California counties, including Monterey County.

Dr. Edward Moreno, the Monterey County Health Officer and Director of Public Health, said the case of the variant found in Monterey County is also significant because it is the first known local case of a repeat infection.

Read more of KION's coverage of the new variant.

“The clinical and epidemiological significance of this strain is not known and is being investigated,” Moreno said. “Also concerning is that this case represents the first local evidence of infection, recovery, and repeat infection.”

According to the CDC, there have been other reports of COVID-19 reinfection, but it is rare. The agency said it is working to learn more about reinfection, but said the best way to prevent it is to wear a face covering, practice physical distancing, wash your hands and avoid crowds and confined spaces.