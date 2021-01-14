2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to continue with professionals only

Coronavirus

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) The PGA Tour announced that the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is still scheduled to be held in February, but there will be changes to the format.

The tournament will be held from Feb. 8 to 14, but only the professional portion featuring 156 players. It will be held on two courses- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

“We are incredibly grateful for the commitment of our title sponsor AT&T, corporate partners, PGA TOUR, Pebble Beach Company, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and volunteer community,” said Steve John, Tournament Director and Monterey Peninsula Foundation CEO. “While we will truly miss watching the actors, musicians, athletes and other amateur participants that make this event so special, we are pleased to continue on with the professional competition, enabling the Foundation to support nonprofits in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties. Our charitable giving will target basic needs like food insecurity, educational inequities and health inequities brought on by the pandemic.”

Spectators will also not be allowed at this year's event.

Since the tournament began 75 years ago in 1947, the PGA tour said it has generated more than $176 million for charities on the Central Coast. A pro-am will happen Wednesday morning to allow people to help with grantmaking. All of the money raised will be used by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation in four pandemic-related initiatives, according to the PGA Tour.

Organizers plan to hold the tournament in its traditional format in 2022.