State committee proposes allocation of Phase 1b, 1c of vaccine distribution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) California's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee has released its proposals for vaccine allocation in Phases 1b and 1c of vaccine distribution.

The proposals are bases on recommendations released by the CDC, but broken down further into tiers.

Tier 1 of Phase 1b is expected to include:

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agricultural workers

People aged 75 and older

Tier 2 of Phase 1b is expected to include:

Critical manufacturing, such as industrial, commercial and other facilities and services

Transportation and logistics occupations

People aged 65 to 74 who are at a higher risk

Congregate settings with outbreak risk, such as those who are incarcerated or experiencing homelessness

Initially, people experiencing homelessness were not included in this part of the process.

Phase 1c is expected to include:

The remainder of people between the ages of 65 and 74

People between the ages of 16 and 64 at high risk

Chemical, communications and IT, defense, energy, finance, community-based government operations and water and wastewater workers

A final decision has not been made yet.

Officials that Phase 1a will take place in December, and after that, Phase 1b may start in mid- to late-January, some 1c may start in February, and Phase 1c is expected to continue through spring and summer. During that time, Phase 2 may also begin.