CDC advisers vote to prioritize older adults and frontline workers to receive Covid-19 vaccines in next phase

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted 13-1 to prioritize adults ages 75 and older and frontline essential workers to receive Covid-19 vaccines in phase 1b of allocation.

The committee vote also included prioritizing adults ages 65 to 75, people ages 16 to 64 who have high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers in Phase 1c of allocation.

"They really serve to address the current lack of vaccine supply and address those individuals with the highest risk for disease," Dr. José Romero, the ACIP chair and secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said about the new recommendations.

The committee met on Sunday to discuss phases 1b and 1c of vaccine distribution. In a previous meeting earlier this month, the group voted on phase 1a, which advised giving the first round of vaccines to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Here is who will be vaccinated in each phase:

Phase 1a

Health care personnel

Long-term care facility residents

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers, which include: First responders (Firefighters, Police) Education (teachers, support staff, daycare) Food and Agriculture Manufacturing Corrections workers U.S Postal service workers Public Transit workers Grocery store workers

Persons aged 75 years or older

Phase 1c

Persons aged 65-74

Persons aged 16-64 with high risk conditions

Essential workers not recommended in phase 1b

Phase 2