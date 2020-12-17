CSUMB students expected to return to campus for fall 2021

Coronavirus

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) CSU Monterey Bay said it is already preparing for the next school year, and university officials anticipate that students will be able to return to campus for in-person learning.

The California State University Office of the Chancellor made the announcement last week, and now CSUMB officials confirm that they are expecting to bring students back in the fall.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning students to campus this fall, which we plan to be primarily through in-person instruction," said university President Eduardo Ochoa in a statement. "This decision—like our early decision to go virtual in Fall 2020 and Spring 2021—is based on science and evidence. The COVID vaccines are highly effective, and it is anticipated that they will be widely available by June or July 2021. The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community remain our highest priority. We continue to evaluate and plan for our return to campus and will release details as the fall semester approaches."

The deadline to apply for the Fall 2021 semester has been extended to Jan. 15.