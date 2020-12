Coronavirus

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A pop-up COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday at Hartnell College's STEM Research Center, and patients experienced a long wait.

The wait time for testing was more than an hour, and as of 11 a.m., more than 300 tests had been administered since it opened at 7:30 a.m.

The site was set to close at 11:30 a.m. It will be open again Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.