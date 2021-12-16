Covid-19 is raging across the US, with a surge in cases and hospitalizations causing new disruptions

By Dakin Andone, CNN

Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are rising once again, prompting a new wave of cancellations and disruptions as the country prepares for another pandemic holiday season.

The US is now averaging 118,717 new Covid-19 cases each day — 40% higher than a month ago — according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and 1,326 Covid-19 deaths are being reported each day on average. That’s a 12% increase compared to a month prior.

Coronavirus hospitalizations also continue to climb, having now trended upward for more than two months as hospitals across the country face staffing shortages. According to US Health and Human Services, 67,306 are hospitalized with Covid-19, 40% higher than a month ago. Beds in intensive care units are 78% full, and one in five of those patients are Covid-19 patients.

“The cases are going up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday night. “We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase the percentage of hospitalizations. Deaths are still over a thousand. Then you have, looking over your shoulder, the Omicron variant, which we know, from what’s going on in South Africa and in the UK, is a highly transmissible virus.”

Climbing cases and hospitalizations come as the Omicron variant — which scientists believe to be more contagious, though most cases so far appear to be mild — continues to be identified in a growing number of US states. Experts including Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have said it is likely the Omicron variant will become the dominant strain, though the US continues to struggle with the Delta variant.

“Certainly, what it is showing us in other countries, and I believe soon in our own country … is that it has an extraordinary ability to transmit efficiently and spread,” Facui told ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday.

“It has what we call a doubling time of about three days,” he said, adding that, “if you do the math on that … very soon it’s going to be the dominant variant.”

“We’ve seen that in South Africa, we’re seeing it in the UK, and I’m absolutely certain that’s what we’re going to be seeing here relatively soon,” he said.

In response, health officials are highlighting the importance for Covid-19 vaccines and boosters. While there’s “no doubt” vaccinated individuals will be infected by Omicron, Fauci told Blitzer, “if you want to be optimally protected and you’re vaccinated, get boosted.”

Follow live updates

Universities move online as Broadway cancels performances

Covid-19 cases have caused a number of colleges and universities to shift to online classes and exams and cancel student gatherings and events: Princeton University, New York University, Cornell University and Middlebury College in Vermont all announced in recent days their fall semesters would conclude remotely following a rise in Covid-19 cases on their campuses.

“The continuous review of the data from our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of new cases in our community,” NYU Provost Katherine Fleming said in an email to students Wednesday. “It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a cause for concern, caution and appropriate actions.”

Princeton University announced Wednesday all undergraduate exams would shift to a remote format to allow students to “leave campus at their earliest conveniences.” Indoor gatherings where face coverings can’t be worn are also canceled or postponed through January 7, 2022.

Similarly, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is facing staff shortages in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak following an offsite holiday party.

In a letter sent to staff, Bonnie Sard, the DA’s administrative assistant, said the uptick in case “has caused significant staffing shortages, disruptions to the department’s practice, and other challenges.”

It’s unclear how many staff members tested positive, and a representative for the office would not elaborate on the oubtreak’s impact. Those who have tested positive must quarantine, Sard said, and numerous staff of the impacted department have been asked not to come into the office out of an abundance of caution.

Multiple Broadway shows — including “Hamilton” — have canceled performances this week due to Covid-19. The cancellations come just weeks after shows began to reopen following an extended pandemic hiatus.

The announcement by “Hamilton” came less than an hour before its 8 p.m. ET performance was scheduled to start Wednesday evening. The show cited “breakthrough Covid-19 cases,” adding, “Our highest priority is always the health and safety of every cast, crew, and audience member inside the Richard Rodgers Theatre.”

Professional sports leagues are also dealing with increases in Covid-19 cases.

At a league meeting in Texas Wednesday, the NFL acknowledged the uptick in cases among its players and teams, including the Cleveland Browns, scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Despite the growing list of players added to the Browns’ reserve list, there are no plans to postpone the game, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters.

Former US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Thursday told CNN’s “New Day” that others should pay attention to pro sports, saying, “They’re really a window into community spread.”

“Kudos to the sports leagues because they are actually doing a fantastic job of surveillance testing,” Adams said. “And the rest of the country, we’re driving a car down a dark road with the headlights off while looking in the rearview mirror, and we hit a bump and we say what was that? That’s our surveillance system right now for Covid.”

Officials continue to push vaccines and boosters

Rising infections and the specter of the Omicron variant have federal health officials once again urging Americans to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get their booster doses.

Those who are vulnerable to the virus remain those who are not vaccinated, Fauci said, though he hopes that a potential surge driven by Omicron will spur more people to get inoculated. “We have the tools to be able to blunt this. We just need to implement them.”

Many Americans appear to be heeding the advice: About 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered each day over the past week, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than half those doses were boosters, and about 413,000 people are initiating vaccinations each day.

However, with boosters now widely available, officials are also debating what should qualify as “fully vaccinated” moving forward. Currently, the federal government considers people to be fully vaccinated if they’ve received two doses of Moderna’s or Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I actually really think it’s important for people to understand, the CDC, the White House — many scientists have said this, most doctors have said this — need to change the definition of fully vaccinated, especially for J&J,” Adams said Thursday.

That hasn’t happened. On Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said officials are “continuing to follow that science and it is literally evolving daily. And as that science evolves, we will continue to review the data and update our recommendations as necessary.”

Fauci similarly called the definition of “fully vaccinated” a “semantic thing for regulation,” underscoring that what’s important is that people get a booster shot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Maggie Fox, Jacqueline Howard, Paul P. Murphy, Nora Neus, Elizabeth Stuart and Sahar Akbarzai contributed to this report.