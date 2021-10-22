U.S. (KION) Walmart is issuing a recall on seven Better Homes & Gardens Scented aromatherapy sprays after the Centers of Disease Control found a bacteria that's made four people sick this year.

The Better Homes & Garden's lavender and chamomile essential oil-infused aromatherapy room spray with Gemstones,” was sold in over 55 locations, including Walmart's website between February and October 21.

The CDC tested blood samples from the four patients affected so far, as well as soil, water, and other consumer products from their homes. The CDC urges people who bought the sprays to use caution handling and disposing of the products.

Here's what you should do:

Stop using it immediately. Do not open the bottle or throw it away in the regular trash.

Double bag the bottle in a clean zip-top bag ad place it in a small cardboard box. Return it a Walmart store

Wash your sheets or anything where you've sprayed the product using normal laundry detergent and completly dry in a hot dryer. You may use bleach if you'd like.

Wipe down any surfaces that may have been in contact with the spray with an undiluted disinfectant.

Wash you rhands thoroughly after touching the bottle or anything the bottle and its content have been in contact with, even if you used gloves.

If you used the product in the last 21 days and had a fever or other melioidosis symptoms, tell you docotor you were exposed to the spray.

If you don't have symptoms, but were exposed to the spray in the las 7 days, the CDC says your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposrue prphylaxis) to prevent infection.

Melioidosis causes a wide range of symptoms that can be confused with the flu or the common cold, however, Person-to-person contact is rare

According to the CDC, melioidosis is a rare but serious disease in the U.S., with only 12 reported cases annually. Most cases are in people who lived in o travelled to areas where the bacteria naturally occur, like South and Southeast Asia, northern Australias.