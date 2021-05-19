SVMHS becomes first on Central Coast to get Magnet recognition

Health

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday that it has achieved Magnet recognition because of its "nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care."

The Magnet program is administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the goal is to identify health care organizations around the world that provide the best nursing care and professionalism. According to SVMHS, there are a small number of organizations in the U.S. with Magnet recognition.

“Achieving Magnet recognition, especially in the face of COVID-19 is a testament to our staff and our high standards,” said Pete Delgado, President/CEO of SVMHS. “Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces our culture and commitment to patient care. It’s an exciting achievement for our organization and reflects our service to the community.”

SVMHS says Magnet recognition provides benefits to health care organizations and communities, such as higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, lower risk of 30-day mortality, higher job satisfaction among nurses and lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

The healthcare system said it will be the only hospital between San Jose and Santa Monica with Magnet recognition, and only 9% of all hospitals around the country achieve the recognition.

For more local stories, follow KION on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.