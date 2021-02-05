Volunteers needed for Salinas Relay for Life event

Health

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The American Cancer Society Relay for Life says it needs volunteers for its upcoming event.

The Relay for Life event will be held on Sept. 18, and the organization said volunteers do not need expertise or experience.

“Whether we come together in person, or virtually, for this fundraiser, we need volunteers to help us rally the community and help us reach our goals and continue to give hope the advantage for the future to be cancer free,”said Mirna Hills, a 2021 event co-lead.

Those involved say the event is more than just that. It is a community of survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be cancer-free.

“Even during the pandemic, cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we,” said Curt Lowensen, a event co-lead.

Those interested in volunteering can email Mirna at mhills0242@gmail.com or Curt at calowensen@gmail.com.