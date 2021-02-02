Residents express concerns over ‘digital divide’ in securing COVID vaccine appointments

Health

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Vaccine allocation has been opened up to the public more widely, with California seniors now given priority.

With many of the appointments online, some residents are concerned that not all will be able to access the vaccine, such as those without internet access or who lack service in their location.

Montage Health, which includes Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, is opening two COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites for the public this week. The vaccinations at these sites are by appointment only and are filled for this week, but the health care system recommends people who are ages 75 and older check the sites below frequently for any open appointments:

www.chomp.org/covidvaccine

https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/vaccination-registration