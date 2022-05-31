Elfriede Murray has crocheted almost 2,000 pairs of Baby Booties for mothers around the Central Coast. She started this labor of love at the onset of the pandemic, when stricter delivery room protocols were adding extra stress for women during childbirth, especially for first-time mothers. She's 81 years old and the beloved Oma (German for "grandmother") to her local community in Castroville, and foremost to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who nominated her for this award. When asked how long she plans to continue handmaking and donating booties to local hospitals around the 831, she replied: "So far my hands don't bother me, when they start hurting I guess I'll have to do something then."