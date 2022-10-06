Mondrian painting expected to fetch more than $50 million in rare auction

Amarachi Orie, CNN

Piet Mondrian’s signature black grid lines and bright-colored squares are among the most striking images of abstract art. Now, one of his most valuable paintings is going on sale and is expected to reach more than $50 million, Sotheby’s has said.

“Composition No. II,” which features Mondrian’s artistic hallmarks, is going on auction at Sotheby’s on November 14.

The artwork, featuring blue, red, white and yellow squares, is being advertised by the auction house as “one of the most significant and valuable works by the artist ever offered on the market.”

“Quintessential works by Piet Mondrian rarely come to auction as many are housed in the most prestigious museum collections around the world,” Julian Dawes, head of Impressionist and Modern Art, Americas at Sotheby’s, said in a statement Thursday.

“The opportunity to acquire a painting of this quality is truly a once-in-a-generation occurrence,” he added.

The painting, created in 1930, was last auctioned in 1983. It is one of only three to feature the dominant red square at the upper right, Sotherby’s said. The other two artworks with this feature are smaller in size and held in museum collections.

“‘Composition No. II’ embodies everything you could want from a Mondrian — it is a seminal painting that is both crucial to the development of Modern art and emblematic of the enduring appeal of the Modern aesthetic, characterized by a serene sense of compositional balance and spatial order, and with superb provenance,” Dawes said.

Mondrian moved to Paris early in 1912 after being impressed by the early Cubist work of Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque. There, he began to experiment with the abstract and fragmented way of representing reality. He increasingly used only vertical and horizontal lines.

The year that his famed composition was produced, American sculptor Alexander Calder visited the artist’s Paris studio and recalled that the walls were “painted white and divided by black lines and rectangles of bright color, like his paintings,” according to the press release.

“There are few artists who have staked such an audacious claim in the history of Modern art as Piet Mondrian, whose grid-style of abstract painting is a truly singular achievement in painting history,” said Oliver Barker, Sotheby’s chairman, Europe, in the release.

“The work hums with an electricity that mirrors the energy of painting in Europe at this time and remains as vital as it did when it was painted nearly 100 years ago,” he added.

Mondrian’s unique geometric style and modern approach preceded the the rise of abstract art in the 1940s and 1950s.

