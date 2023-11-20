Snoop explains going smokeless – and it’s not what you thought

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — You got us this time, Snoop Dogg.

The rapper/actor and noted marijuana lover had people believing he was abandoning smoking. But, as it turns out, he meant he was going “smokeless” in a different way.

Snoop posted a video on Instagram on Monday with the caption, “I’m done with smoke. I’m going smokeless with @solostove. #ad”

“I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke,” he says in the video. “I know what you thinking: ‘Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.’ But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless.”

At that point in the video, he reveals a Solo stove smokeless fire pit.

“Solo Stove has since announced that Snoop Dogg will be their official ‘smokesman,’ in support of the company’s quest to eliminate smoke from backyards everywhere,” according to a press release from the company sent to CNN.

“They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop is quoted as saying in a press release for the product.

The man for whom being an aficionado of weed has become part of his brand lit up the internet when he announced to his more than 2.5 million Instagram followers that he was done with smoke.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he wrote on a photo of himself. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

CNN contacted his publicist for confirmation/clarification but did not receive a response.

In the days following, Snoop Dogg appeared to be going through it.

He posted a photo with himself looking pensive with a smoke emoji as the caption.

In another photo, the 52-year-old artist has his eyes closed. The caption on that picture reads, “Natural high” with a clock and musical notes emojis.

Lest anyone question his continued devotion to ganja, it was recently announced that he and Martha Stewart have partnered with BIC on “Best Buds” bags,” which are “both functional and stylish,” according to the company.

Ironically (or maybe not), Snoop ends his “smokeless” reveal video by saying, “Clever.” Clever indeed, sir.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.