Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game



CNN

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — It’s a love story, perhaps, for NFL tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who was seen in Kelce’s family suite at Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

The singer was shown cheering on the Chiefs during the FOX Sports broadcast, dressed in a red and white team jacket. She appeared to be sitting next to Donna Kelce, the player’s mom, chatting and laughing throughout the game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift’s show of support comes after weeks of speculation – by various NFL broadcasters and the vast majority of Swifties – that she and Kelce are dating. Though the two have not publicly confirmed any romantic link, Kelce said in an interview with ESPN last week that he finds the focus on he and Swift “hilarious.”

“This is like the old school game called telephone, where everybody is just whispering in everybody’s ear,” he said, adding that “no one actually knows what’s going on.”

The speculation began earlier this month when Kelce said on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he tried to slip his phone number via a friendship bracelet he made for Swift during one of her “Eras” tour concerts.

Alas, he told his brother Jason he was “disappointed” to learn that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because “she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

“So, I was a little bit hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he added.

However, Kelce, it seems, tried one more play.

On Thursday, during his conversation with ESPN, Kelce said, “I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.’”

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lisa France contributed to this story.