Hailey Bieber puts to rest suggestions she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Hailey Bieber is addressing a suggestions that has long had some of her husband’s fans upset.

She helped kicked off the new season of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in an episode released Wednesday.

Host Alex Cooper asked her about being labeled a “home wrecker,” as there was a theory that prior to her marriage to Justin Bieber he was seeing her and his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez, at the same time.

Hailey Bieber shot that down with a firm “no.”

“When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever at any point,” she said. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that.”

Justin Bieber and Gomez dated publicly off and on from 2010 to 2017. Fans of the former couple dubbed them “Jelena.”

He got engaged to his now wife in 2018, and they married a few months later.

Hailey Bieber, who dated her now husband back in 2016 before they broke up and then reunited, said she knows “how it looks from the outside and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.”

“They were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there’s a very long history there and it’s not my relationship,” she said.

Bieber said she was uncomfortable even discussing it because she didn’t want to speak for her husband or Gomez.

She said she respects Gomez, whom she said she has talked to since marrying Bieber.

“That’s why I’m like it’s all respect,” Hailey Bieber said. “It’s all love.”

CNN has reached out to Gomez for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.