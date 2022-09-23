Skip to Content
Lamar Odom is a fan of ‘The Kardashians’ even though it’s hard for him to watch

Lamar Odom (left) is pictured here with Khloe Kardashian in 2012.
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Their marriage may have ended in 2016, but Lamar Odom still has love for Khloe Khardashian.

The former basketball player told E! that the Hulu reality show “The Kardashians” has become a “guilty pleasure” for him, though he acknowledged it’s been difficult to watch his ex wife’s journey with the father of her two children, basketball player Tristan Thompson, play out.

“It was hard for me to watch that,” Lamar shared. “It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much [be] sad like that.”

The first episode of season two debuted recently and focused on Khardashian dealing with the birth of her and Thompson’s son in the midst of a paternity scandal he was embroiled in with another women.

The former couple also share a four year-old daughter, True.

Odom had nothing but best wishes for his ex-wife.

“I just want her to be happy,” he said. “That’s it.”

