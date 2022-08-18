‘Twilight Saga: New Moon’ director regrets rejecting Taylor Swift from film

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The world was denied a Taylor Swift cameo in “The Twilight Saga: New Moon.” The person who made that call now wishes he hadn’t.

Chris Weitz, who directed the film, shared recently during a conversation on “The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe” podcast that he and Swift had the same agent at the time who told him, “‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,” referencing the hard core fans of the franchise.

Weitz said he was told the singer was willing to be “someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever. She just wants to be in this movie.”

But the director rejected the idea of having such a big star in the film.

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift like walks onto the screen like for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” Weitz said. “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift.”

“She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?,'” he added. “But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”

The 2009 film starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

