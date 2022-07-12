Brett Goldstein and more react to their Emmy nominations: ‘This is f***ing amazing’

By Chloe Melas and Marianne Garvey, CNN

The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were revealed on Tuesday and many of the nominees are sharing their joy — some in colorful language.

Brett Goldstein, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso”

“Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I’m so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don’t know what to say. I’m really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing.”

Hannah Einbinder, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Hacks”

“When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I’m so deeply humbled to be among them. It really is an honor just to be nominated!”

Jane Lynch, outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for “Only Murders in the Building”

“How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake.”

Adrien Brody, guest actor in a Drama series for “Succession”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of Succession and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for “Abbott Elementary”

“I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition. Thank you to the Television Academy for the delicious honor of being nominated in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, alongside the most talented and hilarious actors of today. Thank you Emmy voters for this great compliment, and thank you to Quinta Brunson for the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been a joy and a blessing to portray Mrs. Barbara Howard on screen and honor the thousands of educators she represents across the country in doing so. Thank you again!”

Ron Howard, outstanding documentary or nonfiction special for “We Feed People”

“This journey on “We Feed People,” has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, ​as well as our EMMY-nominated DP Kris Kaczor, and the entire team at National Geographic.”

José Andrés, outstanding documentary or nonfiction special for “We Feed People”

“I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, “What can I do?” People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?”

Hwang Dong-hyuk, outstanding drama series, outstanding director for a drama series, outstanding writing for a drama series for “Squid Game”

“I feel so happy and honored that Squid Game became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

Lee Jung-Jae, outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “Squid Game”

“First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

Bob Odenkirk, lead actor for “Better Call Saul”

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-facted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I’ll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I’m thankful for everything.”

Alexandra Daddario, outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for “The White Lotus”

“It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

Jake Lacy, oustanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series for “The White Lotus”

“This is truly the most fantastic surprise, and I am shocked! I feel so lucky to have been a part of The White Lotus, and I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized. Playing Shane Patton this season was extremely special, and I am truly honored. Thank you to Mike White, HBO and thank you to the Academy.”

Jung Ho-yeon, outstanding supporting actress in a drama for “Squid Game”

“Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this nomination. It’s such an honor to be in this amazing group of people! I’m also so excited for Director Hwang and my co-stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Oh Young-soo and Lee You-mi. It’s incredible to be a part of a show that so many people love. I’m truly grateful for their support and guidance and especially to the viewers for showing us so much love. Thank you!”

Matt and Ross Duffer, outstanding drama series for “Stranger Things”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this amazing honor, and for supporting so many of the show’s behind-the-scenes artists. They are real-life wizards, and their passion is visible (or audible!) in every frame. Making this season was a challenging, epic ride for everyone on team Stranger, and to receive this kind of recognition at the end of the journey is truly special.”

Bowen Yang, outstanding supporting actor in comedy for “Saturday Night Live”

“What an honor! SNL is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew. I was on a plane watching “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when I found out because I am a company man. Stream Peacock now.”

Patricia Arquette, outstanding supporting actress in a drama for “Severance”

“I am happy and grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing Severance in so many categories. Thank you to Apple TV+ for believing in our show. The whole experience of making Severance has been a total joy, and I am thrilled to see my fellow nominees honored by our peers.”

Christina Ricci, outstanding supporting actress in a drama for “Yellowjackets”

“I am so overwhelmed right now, the dedication from this cast and crew have made so many things possible. I want to thank Showtime for believing in the visions of Ashley, Bart and Jonathan and for their unwavering support of Yellowjackets. I’m so happy for the recognition that the series, it’s creatives, and my fellow co-stars received this morning!”

