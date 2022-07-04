Maren Morris, Pitbull, Machine Gun Kelly and more to perform during CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ concert

By Chloe Melas, CNN

In just a few hours, the skies will be lit up with fireworks across the country to mark America’s independence.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” concert special will highlight celebrations coast to coast.

Performances

You can dance and sing along to musical performances by AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, Willie Nelson and more.

The event will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

How to watch

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available.

Hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon, Sara Sidner, Dana Bash and Ana Cabrera, the show will feature fireworks displays from Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, New York City, Pasadena, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC.

