Johnny Depp’s rep shuts down talk of ‘Pirates’ return

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Don’t look for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow anytime soon.

A representative for Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

“This is made up,” Depp’s spokesperson told NBC News.

Additionally, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, recently talked to The Times about whether Depp would return.

“Not at this point,” Bruckheimer said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

Dueling defamation suits between Depp and his former wife, Amber Heard, recently concluded earlier this month with Depp being awarded more in damages than Heard.

