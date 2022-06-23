Gloria Estefan responds to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ comments

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Gloria Estefan didn’t end up performing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, but she still has some thoughts.

During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Estefan said she hasn’t seen Lopez’s “Halftime” documentary, which explores her preparation for the big performance. Estefan said she had heard about the film, however, including Lopez saying in the project that co-headlining the halftime show with Shakira was “the worst idea in the world” because how hard it was to fit two performers into such a short show.

Estefan, who previously performed during halftime shows in the 1990s, said “You have very little time” on stage.

“You have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set. So could you do it with one person?,” Estefan said. “Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza. They tried to pack in as much as possible, and they killed it.”

She said she turned down the opportunity to participate in the show with the pair and would have only come out and performed the opening lyrics of her hit, “Conga,” had she agreed to it.

“Imagine what J. Lo would have said if I would have been a third?,” Estefan said, also joking that she didn’t want to have to go on a diet in December in order to have been ready for the February Super Bowl.

The guest performers with Lopez and Shakira included J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Lopez’s child, Emme Muñiz.

Estefan appeared on Cohen’s show with her “Father of the Bride” costar, Andy Garcia.

