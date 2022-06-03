Jamie-Lynn Sigler is sorry to dash your ‘Sopranos’ reboot hopes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After Jamie-Lynn Sigler appeared in a Super Bowl ad this year with Robert Iler, her costar from “The Sopranos,” fans were clamoring for a reboot of the classic series with her character, Meadow Soprano, taking on the role of mob boss.

But that’s probably not going to happen, she told CNN.

“Obviously I would love that, but I hate to disappoint everyone and myself,” she said. “I don’t think that that’s a reality.”

Instead Sigler, 41, is focusing on juggling her career, motherhood and having multiple sclerosis.

“MS is like another job of mine and you know, sometimes I’m a really good employee and sometimes I’m not,” she said. “I’ve lived with this disease for over 21 years and you know, sometimes some days, some weeks you can get a little bitter and upset about the amount of focus that it takes just to live.”

She said she’s managed to do so in part with the help of her neurologist, Dr. Saud A. Sadiq, and the love and support of her family.

Sigler and her husband, former pro baseball player Cutter Dykstra, share two young sons, Jack and Beau.

Things have been especially difficult during the pandemic, she said, but like so many others Sigler has focused on keeping her and her family safe.

“I remember one of my first calls was to my neurologist Dr. Sadiq, just saying ‘Because I have MS do I need to be extra careful? Do I need to be fearful of this?,'” she said. “And you know, as the pandemic went on I remember him saying ‘You’re gonna be okay.'”

That allowed her the confidence to keep going on with her acting career, which includes her role as Tonya Walsh on the ABC series, “Big Sky.”

Like so many working parents, Sigler said she’s just trying to make it all run as smoothly as possible.

“Motherhood just grounds you in general,” she said. “And I think it’s actually made me enjoy my career more, because anything that’s gonna pull me away from my children, I have to really love it.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.