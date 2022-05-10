‘American Song Contest’ winner is…

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The winner of the inaugural “American Song Contest” was announced Monday.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hosted the reality competition series in which singer/songwriters represented their home states and territories to snag the prize for best original song.

K-pop performer AleXa from Oklahoma won this season.

The show is based on the Eurovision contest, with 56 jurors was divided among 10 geographic sections of the country weighing in. Viewers were also able to vote on the live performances.

AleXa told Billboard winning “felt like my brain exploded because my mother was holding onto my arm and she was crying and shaking and so I cried with her.”

“It was a very emotional experience,” she said. “Sharing that moment with my team and all the ‘ASC’ friends who were in the crowd meant the world to me.”

