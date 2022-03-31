Chris Pine told a confused Oscars partygoer that he was Chris Evans of ‘Captain America’

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Many know Chris Pine as the blue-eyed, Captain Kirk-portraying member of the Hollywood Chrises (other members: Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt).

A partygoer at an Oscars shindig over the weekend knew him as … Joey Lawrence?

Pine, in a Wednesday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” recounted to Kimmel that after the partygoer mistook him for the “Blossom” actor and musician, he eventually fibbed and told him he was in fact Chris Evans, who played Captain America in many a Marvel film.

It’s hardly the first time Pine’s been called another male celebrity’s name, he said.

“I’ve gotten Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon,” said Pine, making his bid for “best dressed Chris” in a blush, embroidered button-down, striped maroon-and-white pants and smoking slippers.

When Pine finally told the party patron that he was Captain America (again, not true; the only heroic captain Pine has played is Kirk in the “Star Trek” reboot films), the attendee said, “‘That’s my man!'” according to Pine.

The Hollywood Chrises — all action stars (three of them from Marvel films), White and mostly blond — are confused for each other fairly often. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger, father-in-law of Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jurassic Park,” “Parks and Recreation”), called Pratt by Evans’ last name, according to People. Some celebs just can’t catch a break, minus the millions of dollars they make from their mega-successful franchises.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.