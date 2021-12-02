Shawn Mendes releases new song ‘It’ll Be Okay’ following Camila Cabello breakup

By Marianne Garvey

Shawn Mendes has released a new song called “It’ll Be Okay” in the wake of his breakup with Camila Cabello.

On Tuesday, he had teased the song on Instagram, as he sang the lyrics: “Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?”

Lyrics in the song include: “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy/ It’ll be okay/ If we can’t stop the bleeding/ We don’t have to fix it/ We don’t have to stay/ I will love you either way/ Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay/.”

The song comes just two weeks after Mendes and Cabello ended their high-profile relationship. The duo had been dating for over two years.

In a joint statement about the split they said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mendes will head out on a world tour in 2022.

