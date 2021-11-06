‘You’s’ Joe Goldberg seems to have found his next obsession in Cardi B

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Things just got creepy, okurrr!

Cardi B took to Twitter to share a letter and a hat from Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg from “You.”

“Hello, you… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you,” he wrote. “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you,” the letter continued. “You’re authentic and nuanced … just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in and it’s refreshing. Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear.”

The rapper captioned the photo writing, “How Joe found my new house adress (sic).

This comes after the stars switched Twitter profile pictures last week.

In other Cardi B news, she tweeted that she would love to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding after he tweeted that he had a dream that she presided over his upcoming wedding to his longtime partner, Josh.

Penn seemed pretty excited about the offer.

“We’re down if you’re down!” he wrote back.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.