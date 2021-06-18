‘iCarly’ reboot debuts first three episodes

CNN - Entertainment

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The reboot of “iCarly” revival dropped on Thursday, and introduced fans to a few new characters.

The first three episodes of the Paramount+ series come 14 years after the original series first premiered on Nickelodeon.

Viewers saw Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) trying to do their hit web show again. Carly’s roommate, Harper, (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s daughter, Millicent, (Jaidyn Triplett) join in on the fun.

Harper is an aspiring stylist from a wealthy family that has lost their money. Harper is also bisexual.

“It just happened to be a coincidence that they hired a bisexual woman to play a bisexual woman, which they were all elated about,” Mosley told Entertainment Weekly of her casting.

But fans want to know, where was Sam? Jennette McCurdy, who played the role, wasn’t interested in acting any longer.

“We definitely talk about Sam on the show. We all really wanted Jennette to be a part of the show, but she’s doing different things right now,” Cosgrove told TVLine when promoting the reboot.