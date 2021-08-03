Disneyland introduces ‘Magic Key’ program to replace Annual Passport

Entertainment

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KION and CBSLA) Disneyland announced the details of its new Magic Key program Tuesday. The program will replace its Annual Passport.

“With the exciting news of the Magic Key program, we will be sunsetting the Legacy Passholder program,” the park said. “Legacy Passholders will have until the end of day on August 15, 2021 to take advantage of their benefits and discounts. We thank our Legacy Passholders for being such loyal fans and hope to see you again soon as a Magic Key holder.”

The new program goes on sale on Aug. 25, and it provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort parks. There are four types of Magic Keys, which include a variety of admission days, pricing options, experiences and deals.

The four Magic Key pass options include the Dream Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key and Imagine Key.

The Imagine Key is the least expensive of the options at $399 or $19 per month for 12 months after a $179 down payment. It is only available to Southern California residents and allows keyholders to have up to 2 park reservation holds at a time, 10% off some merchandise and 10% off some food and drinks.

The most expensive of the options is the Dream Key, coming in at $1,399 for the whole year or $102 for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. Keyholders can have up to 6 park reservation holds at a time, 20% off some merchandise, 15% off some food and drinks and parking included.

Disneyland says each Magic Key holder will need to have a theme park reservation and valid Magic Key pass to get into a park. Reservations are limited and subject to availability, public health orders and pass blockout dates.