What to watch while we debate UFOs

Entertainment

The truth is out there.

Well, according to the US government there is no definitive evidence that some unidentified flying objects spotted by US Navy pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft -— but they also aren’t sure what exactly they were.

Thus, the “unidentified” part.

While we all debate if there is intelligent life form out there (and sometimes we have to debate how much of that is actually here on Earth), here are a few sci-fi options to stream:

The X-Files

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully were so good that the original 1990s series spurred a franchise which included two movies and a reboot of the original television series. The original series ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002 and the revival aired for two seasons from 2016-2018. In cinemas, “The X-Files” was released in 1998 and followed 10 years later by “The X-Files: I Want to Believe.”

You can watch the original series on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube.

Star Trek: The Next Generation

The original “Star Trek” is a classic, but don’t sleep on this third series in the franchise.

It gave the full collection of sci-fi, action, adventure, mystery and some occasional awkward romance. The syndicated series aired for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994.

Catch it streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu and YouTube.

The Twilight Zone

If you want to go old school, there’s always the original “Twilight Zone” series from the 1960s hosted by the godfather of sci-fi TV, Rod Serling.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu and YouTube have it streaming.

Stargate SG-1

If there are aliens hanging out in our solar system we may have to know how to battle them, right?

That’s where “Stargate SG-1” comes in. Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) and his crew show us a thing or two after they find a Stargates map that lets them combat alien maneuvers all across the galaxy. Beginning in 1997, the series aired for 10 seasons on Showtime and the Sci-Fi Channel.

You can find it on Netflix, Apply TV, Hulu and YouTube.