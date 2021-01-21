Dustin Diamond completes first round of chemotherapy for cancer treatment

Entertainment

Former “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond is making progress in his fight against cancer.

A representative for the actor said on Thursday that Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit ’90s teen series, has completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment, with another to follow.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” a statement from Roger Paul, Diamond’s representative, said.

Diamond, who revealed his diagnosis last week, will also be beginning physical therapy soon, Paul added.

Diamond played the role of Screech for more than a decade, appearing in four different incarnations of the “Saved by the Bell” franchise.

Peacock is currently home to a reboot of the series, which Diamond has not appeared in.