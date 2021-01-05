Candace Cameron Bure has a message for the haters

Entertainment

If you don’t have something nice to say, Candace Cameron Bure would rather you not say anything.

The “Fuller House” star posted a family photo with her, her husband and their three adult children on her verified Instagram account over the weekend to celebrate the new year.

“Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind,” the caption read. “With God, all things are possible.”

Plenty of comments came in, including a few that were critical of the image, including pointing out that her son Lev and daughter Natasha are not smiling.

“Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of,” Cameron Bure wrote in the comments. “Do better than that. Please.”

The actress also took the haters to task in a post on her verified Facebook account, writing “there were so many unkind comments.”

“Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?” she wrote. “I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you.”

Cameron Bure added that it didn’t matter how old the commenters were “rude is rude” and she urged her followers to “Be better than that.”

“P.S. Please don’t tell me to ignore the ‘haters.’ There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, ‘with love,'” she wrote. “Umm… that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.”