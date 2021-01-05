Amy Poehler has a few questions before hosting the next Golden Globes

Entertainment

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are excited to return as hosts of the Golden Globes this year, but Poehler says there are outstanding details they need to figure out before the two take the stage.

“We just have a few final questions,” Poehler said during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” “When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that’s all we need to find out. But we’re going to figure it out.”

Meyers replied to Poehler, “I think It will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I’m looking forward to it.”

Pohler and Fey previously hosted the Globes to rave reviews between 2013 and 2015. NBC announced they would return to the helm for a fourth time early 2020. The ceremony has been postponed from early January to Feb. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.