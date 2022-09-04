A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event

By Theresa Waldrop and Haley Brink, CNN

Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.

Radar estimated rainfall of 8 to 10.5 inches across a large swath of Chattooga County from Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service office in Atlanta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency order Sunday afternoon for severe flooding in Chattooga and Floyd counties. An estimated foot of rain in some places is expected to cause rivers to rapidly rise, according to the order.

“Preliminary assessments from county emergency management agencies and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency indicate a need for assistance in the impacted counties,” the order read.

The area, including Summerville, Lyerly and the James H. Floyd State Park, is under a flash flood emergency warning Sunday.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,” the warning from the weather service said.

Jennifer Hurley, who has a salon in downtown Summerville, said it took her hours to get to her business because of flooding downtown. Her salon was among the businesses flooded in the town.

The Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency said more rain may be coming and urged residents not to venture out.

“We are expecting at least 2 more inches of rain today and we are asking everyone to PLEASE stay home and do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” the agency said on Facebook.

