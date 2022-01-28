Winter storm timeline: When selected cities should expect to face the nor’easter’s impacts
By CNN Weather staff
A major nor’easter is set to move up the US East Coast and bring significant impacts to cities this weekend, beginning Friday evening.
Here is a look at when the storm is expected to hit certain cities and for how long:
Portland, Maine:
Blizzard warning in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
Blizzard conditions: 12-16 inches of snowfall.
Wind gusts: Up to 55 mph.
Peak: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with snowfall 1-3 inches per hour possible.
Boston:
Blizzard warning in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday .
Blizzard conditions: 18-24 inches of snowfall.
Wind gusts: Up to 70 mph.
Peak: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snowfall of 2-4 inches per hour possible.
New York City:
Winter storm warning in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow expected: 8-12 inches.
Wind gusts: Up to 45 mph (near blizzard conditions possible).
Peak: Saturday, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Philadelphia:
Winter storm warning in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow expected: 4-11 inches possible.
Wind gusts: Up to 35 mph.
Peak: Friday evening to Saturday morning, with snowfall of 1 inch per hour possible.
Dover, Delaware:
Winter storm warning in effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow: 4-9 inches.
Wind gusts: Up to 40 mph.
Peak: Midnight Friday to noon Saturday.
Washington, DC:
Winter storm advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Snow: 1-3 inches, with higher amounts locally.
Peak: Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.
Richmond, Virginia:
Winter weather advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Snow: 1-3 inches.
Raleigh, North Carolina:
Winter weather advisory in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.
Snow: 1-2 inches.
