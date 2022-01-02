The first snow of winter is coming for parts of the US South and Mid-Atlantic

By Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist

The first snow of the winter season is forecast for some areas across the South and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Winter weather alerts are in place from eastern Texas through Tennessee and into the Mid-Atlantic. Across portions of Texas and Louisiana, a mix of light freezing rain, sleet, and snow could lead to a trace of ice accumulations and a light glaze — mainly on elevated surfaces — through Sunday morning.

Across northern Mississippi, northern Alabama, northern Georgia, and much of Tennessee most areas could see up to an inch of snow through Monday morning. Some isolated locations, especially in higher elevations, could see upwards of 2 inches fall.

Higher snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible across the southern Appalachians in areas covered by winter storm warnings. Areas of the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington DC, could see snow fall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches through Monday.

In addition, winter weather alerts are in place across interior portions of New England, where 3 to 5 inches of fresh snow are expected Sunday.

Meanwhile, severe storms and flooding rains are forecast for a stretch of the Southeast.

A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms is in place across the Southeast on Sunday, including for Savannah, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; Columbia, South Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. Thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and isolated large hail are all possible through Sunday night.

Heavy rain is also possible over much of the Southeast on Sunday as the storm system moves east, increasing the chances of flash flooding. A level 2 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall is in effect for a small portion of southern South Carolina and eastern Georgia.

Arctic air and wind chill alerts

East Coast temperatures will be above average Sunday before giving way to more seasonal air behind the passing storm system.

Meanwhile, below normal temperatures are expected over much of the central US and cold air continues to spread south and east. Some locations have seen temperatures drop 20 to 30 degrees since Saturday. Wind chill alerts encompass over 20 million people from Minnesota to northern Texas.

The coldest air this morning will be across the northern tier — where temperatures will remain well below zero with wind chills as cold as 50 below. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

As cold air surges south, much of the South and Gulf Coast will see high temperatures in the 40s and 50s Sunday through Monday.

Heavy snow possible in Pacific Northwest

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for much of the Northwest mountains in addition to the Sierras as a new system brews across the Pacific Northwest. This system will bring heavy snow and travel hazards to these higher elevations through Monday.

“A slow-moving cold front will produce 1-2 feet of snow for the northern Cascades and Olympic Mountains on Sunday before shifting focus to the southern Cascades on Monday, where 2-4 feet is likely,” the National Weather Service said.

The snow will then spread further south throughout the day on Sunday bringing 6 to 12 inches of snow to the northern Sierras and northern Rockies.

This system will also bring heavy rainfall to the coasts and valley regions where isolated areas could be at risk for flash flooding.

Strong winds are also forecast across the region and high wind alerts have been issued.

“These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground. This may result in significant reductions in visibility … especially over mountain passes and open terrain,” the weather service warned.

This reduced visibility will certainly lead to hazardous travel across the region to start the week.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.