Instagram goes down for some users

By Catherine Thorbecke

Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning.

Approximately 7,000 users reported the app was down around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking site Down Detector. After about 45 minutes, however, the number of reports had dipped noticeably.

Instagram confirmed in a tweet it was looking into the issue.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” a Meta spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Additional information on the cause of the outage was not immediately available.

