Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Las Cruces prison inmate dies after assault

By
Published 9:44 AM

By Janelle Brisbine

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KOAT) — An inmate is dead after an apparent assault at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility Tuesday morning. New Mexico State Police are investigating.

Corrections officials say the male inmate was found in his cell with injuries that suggest an assault. Medical personnel say he died. His name is being held while family is notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content