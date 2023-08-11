6 suspects in custody in Meriden after 48 hour crime spree

By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Six suspects were arrested in Meriden following a 48 crimes spree, according to the city.

The suspects included two adults, whom Meriden police identified as 20-year-old Kyle Mitchell-Howe and 18-year-old Robert Barbera, both of Meriden.

The other four suspects were said to be juveniles.

The investigation shut down part South Broad Terrace in the area of Green Road and Gypsy Lane on Thursday night.

Officials revealed that a Meriden police cruiser with two detectives inside was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a stolen car on South Broad Street.

Police from multiple departments searched for the stolen car, as it was suspected of being used in three armed robberies throughout the state.

“In a separate incident, they were also suspected of driving head-on at Meriden Police officers, and civilians, and swerving away at the last moment over several hours earlier [Thursday] morning,” the Meriden Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they then found three stolen vehicles with suspects inside at Hubbard Park in Meriden.

The suspects lit one vehicle on fire as police approached and fled in the other two vehicles.

“These individuals are suspected of committing a crime spree throughout the state over the last 48 hours,” police said.

People were asked to avoid the areas.

“While there is no public threat, police ask that you steer clear of the area as the investigation continues,” the city of Meriden said.

Mitchell-Howe was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, and interfering with police.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Barbera was charged with with larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, evading responsibility, operating with out a license, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and engaging in a pursuit.

His bond was set at $1 million.

