Independence police searching for vehicle after child struck while getting off school bus

By KMBC Staff

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child getting off a school bus Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Hawthorne Place Apartments in the 600 block of North Dover Drive around 4 p.m.

Witnesses told officers a Fort Osage School District bus was unloading students with its stop arms out and red lights flashing when a car blew past the bus, striking a student in the process.

Police said the student was taken to an area hospital as a precaution — the student suffered minor injuries.

Police are now searching for the vehicle, which fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was only described as a black four-door sedan.

Police are working to obtain the video from the school bus for more information on the vehicle involved.

The Independence Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

