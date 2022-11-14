Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose

By Chelsea Donovan

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — A woman walking her dogs Sunday spotted what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree in her northeast Raleigh apartment complex.

Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.

A staff member from the apartment’s office told WRAL News a member of the maintenance team removed the rope from the tree and discovered it was a dog leash.

“I am thinking somebody left it in the parking lot and a neighborly person put in on a branch so the rightful owner would see it,” the staff member wrote.

So far, no one has claimed the leash or come forward to acknowledge putting it in the tree.

The leash was left hanging on the tree overnight and wasn’t removed until after 9 a.m. on Monday. Multiple neighbors thought it was a noose.

“This is shocking and very disturbing because this is a pretty safe neighborhood, and everyone is pretty friendly,” one neighbor said.

Courtland East Midtown’s community manager released a statement, saying, “We take these types of matters very seriously and this behavior is completely unacceptable.”

WRAL News reached out to the Raleigh Police Department to see if they are investigating.

