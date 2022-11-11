Homeless activity in Downtown Long Beach hurting businesses’ bottom line

By Web staff

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Employees at Modica’s Deli in Downtown Long Beach have been serving hungry patrons for more than two decades.

But owner Orsa Modica told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone that the rise in crime, homelessness, and illegal activity in the area are starting to severely impact business.

Just recently, a half-naked man walked into her restaurant, frightening Modica, customers and staff.

“He went behind my counter and that’s where all of our sharp knives are. My chef had to go block that area just so we could protect the customers out here,” Modica said.

Joe Harding, who manages a nearby condominium complex, said the high dose of suspicious activity has made it uncomfortable and inconvenient for all business owners.

“Our major problems used to be people riding skateboards in the sidewalk or bicycling on the sidewalk. Now it’s defecation, it’s urination, it’s drug use, it’s needles, it’s screaming. It’s mental behavior. It’s things we’re not trained for,” Harding said.

Several business owners like Modica in the area are seriously considering leaving. They met with Long Beach city leaders and the Downtown Long Beach Alliance Thursday to share their safety concerns and discuss solutions to the problems plaguing the community.

Modica attended the meeting which she called a positive start to addressing a complex issue to cleaning up a part of Long Beach that has always been extremely popular for its restaurants, events and nightlife.

“Public works said that they were gonna work on clearing some areas and getting some areas that need more lighting and that will definitely be effective,” Modica said. “We have to do something different. I know it’s a conversation a lot of us don’t want to have. But it’s something we all have to work together.”

