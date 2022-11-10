Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call.

Police said the student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down but shortly began throwing faculty members’ belongings around the room.

After the student calmed down, a thrown lunchbox was discovered to contain a mason jar filled with 45 grams of marijuana. The drug was divided into three baggies.

28-year-old Jimmy Reed was identified as the owner of the lunchbox through video surveillance.

Reed was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and remains in custody.

