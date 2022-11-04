New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking.

The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works.

“Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security, or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work,” said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.

The rolling Oklahoma classroom is a new bus concept put together by the state’s transit association.

“We have interactive training inside, we have displays, and a video area that’ll show transit videos,” Ball said.

The bus is also going around to fight back against human trafficking. The transit association said bus drivers and transit staff play a big role in helping victims.

“In Oklahoma City, an Embark driver identified a human trafficking situation last year, and we want all transit drivers in tribal and rural areas to realize this isn’t just an urban problem,” Ball said.

KOCO 5 was told the bus will help bring training to people and transportation offices across the state.

“If they see something or suspect something, please say something,” Ball said.

If you see the bus, you can learn how to take advantage of your own local transit systems.

“Ninety-Nine percent of Oklahomans live within a mile of a transit route, which is not that well known,” Ball said.

The rolling Oklahoma classroom is set to debut to the public next week at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.