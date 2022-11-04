3 teens charged in high school shooting linked to 2nd murder

By KYW Staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Three of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all being charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones.

That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four others.

Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.

Jones and Fletcher are currently in police custody, but Burney-Thorn remains a fugitive.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

