Pursuit reaching 115 mph ends when suspect crashes into 2 homes, sheriff says

By Lee Anne Denyer

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A man is in the hospital Saturday after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase from Highway 99 to an East Sacramento neighborhood where he crashed into two homes.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 99 near Calvine Road that matched the description of a vehicle deputies had been looking for, according to authorities. A spokesperson for the office said deputies recognized the driver, noting they believed this individual had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the week and who had at least one felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office said a pursuit began, with speeds reaching 115 miles per hour, and two vehicles were hit by the suspect as he was exiting the freeway. The pursuit ended, officials said, when the driver crashed into two homes.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the office said the suspect would be charged after being discharged from the hospital.

People who live nearby said that while rattled by the experience they were physically OK. Several thanked neighbors for coming out and helping clean up the mess left behind. Ring camera video captured the moment the truck hit one of the homes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.